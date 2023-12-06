CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Researchers at the Cleveland Clinic are working on a new vaccine that would eliminate annual flu shots.

Right now, a “new flu shot” is created every year based on which types of the virus are expected to be the most common.

For the past 20 years, scientists have been working on a vaccine that wouldn’t need to be modified annually.

So rather than having to get a shot every year, you would only need to get one every couple of years.

Doctors are hopeful that it may encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Dr. Ted Ross, global director of vaccine development at Cleveland Clinic, said, “The development of next generation vaccine, the goal has been to come up with a vaccine strategy that work against all strains that circulate now, as well as circulate in the future, strains that don’t even yet exist.”

Clinical trials on the new flu vaccine will begin at the end of 2024.