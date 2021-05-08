Newton Falls welcomes spring with outdoor craft, vendor market

The outdoor craft and vendor market was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Newton Falls

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls Commerce Association held its spring market Saturday.

The outdoor craft and vendor market was open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in downtown Newton Falls.

Vendors set up along Broad Street, and people were able to buy flowers and clothing. Different homemade items were sold like wooden signs and even some homemade desserts.

A nonprofit organization was also there in hope they could reach some people in need.

“We try to guide them in the right direction or help them with utility bills or help them find a place to live. Anything that will help the people and the children of Newton Falls,” said Rick Kerlin of 44444 The People, a nonprofit organization.

The organization had a $250 lottery board and a 50/50. They also sold flowers. Everything went to benefit the mission of the organization.