Newton Falls votes on firing law director

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — Newton Falls City Council voted to fire its law director Monday night.

Attorney Joseph Fritz was let go by a vote of 3-0 with one abstention. Councilman Adam Zimmerman abstained and said he was protesting and that firing Fritz was not on the special meeting agenda.

Fritz was placed on administrative leave in October.

City officials would only say they wanted to go in a different direction with the law department.

Fritz has been the law director in Newton Falls since 2010.