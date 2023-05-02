Editor’s note: This story has been corrected to show that a new mayor has not been elected; the two candidates will move to the November election.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The two candidates for Newton Falls mayor will move on to the November general election.

Challenger David Hanson received more votes than Kenneth Kline in the May Primary, with 53% of the votes. However, the top two candidates move to the November election — in this case both Kline and Hanson.

Voters in the village also selected several council members on Tuesday. The top candidates move to the general election.

You can see the full results on WKBN.com.