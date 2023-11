NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday evening, the new mayor of Newton Falls was sworn in.

Around 6 p.m. at the Newton Falls Methodist Church, David Hanson was sworn in by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Melody Stewart.

Former Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel was also there to give the keynote address.

Hanson takes the place of Ken Kline who resigned in September.

