NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – (WYTV) — The Newton Falls School Board voted Thursday night to ask voters to renew two levies in the next election, but there are no plans to again ask voters for more money.

The board approved placing a 4.8 mil and a 6.2 mil levy on the March primary ballot.

Two weeks ago, Newton Falls voters said no to two levies asking for additional money.

In May, they also voted down a new income tax levy to support they schools.