Newton Falls rings in new year with new mayor

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A ceremony welcomed a new mayor to Newton Falls on New Year’s Day.

Former preacher and sports coach Kenneth Kline is now the mayor of the city.

“It’s big not for me, but for Newton Falls. I don’t have a hidden agenda, no strings attached, but I want to serve the community and do my part,” said Kline.

Former Newton Falls mayor Lyle Waddell still has big plans for the community. Along with other council members, he will be joining Kline in bringing new economic development to the community.

“We’re working to bring business to the Route 5 area and to Newton Falls. It’s something that you have to have contingency work on. It’s a long, long project,” said Waddell.

“They need help. They need businesses to come in, we need the tax revenues, we need the jobs for the people here and we’re going to do everything we can,” Kline said.

Ohio Supreme Court Justice Maureen O’Connor presided over the oath. After Kline was sworn to oath, he presented a key to the city to Justice O’Connor.

“Well I think I was looking in the crowd and I thought to myself, ‘Here we are. January 1, brand new year, brand new decade.’ It’s very fitting to have the chief justice swearing in the mayor on a day like this. It’s symbolic,” O’Connor said.

As Kline takes office as the 37th mayor, he’s got one challenge for not only himself, but for the community as well.

“I challenge you to be defined by our love for Newton Falls. A new beginning starts now.”