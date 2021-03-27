Newton Falls residents work to clean their community, starting with river

Residents ages six to 60 came to be part of the clean up day in Newton Falls Saturday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Residents in Newton Falls took advantage of Saturday’s weather to clean up, hoping to help keep their community beautiful.

While tires and grocery carts may belong in a parking lot, they don’t belong in a river.

“Came out and have been doing it, getting a lot out of the river and by the river, so just got a tire out and apparently there’s more,” said Alex Stinson, a freshman at Newton Falls High School.

Residents ages six to 60 came to be part of the cleanup day in Newton Falls Saturday.

“It’s really trashed. There’s a lot of litter in it. It’s one of the more popular destinations in our town, so it was perfect for a group cleanup,” said Nicholas Holub, the organizer of the cleanup day.

“It feels really nice because I grew up here and it’s really nice to just help clean up,” Stinson said.

Holub says he hopes community members and visitors can enjoy the river more after the cleaning.

“I think if we bring more attention to the natural resources we have here, I mean, we have two rivers, two waterfalls and the only covered bridge with a crosswalk in the area, so Newton Falls has a lot to offer, and we want to bring attention to our natural beauty that we have here,” Holub said.

The new group is also hoping to get more people interested in joining the cleanings.

“I think next month, we’re going to get with the city and see what they need done. So, we want to help them out, too. We wanna do this free of city funding. The city has enough to do around here, so we can pitch out a little bit, pitch in,” Holub said.

The group will post their future cleanup projects on their Facebook page.