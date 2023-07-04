NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls 4th of July Committee is getting ready for its big fireworks show tonight.

Tuesday afternoon, Newton Falls Joint Fire District Chief James Williamson was inspecting the display created by American Fireworks, which included the racks that hold the fireworks.

The company has been putting on the show at the city park for decades.

The total cost of the roughly 45-minute show that includes about 100 different fireworks is about $33,000.

Chief Williamson says firefighters will be stationed in the area to make sure it goes off without a hitch.

“We have about a 400/420-foot parameter around here and we have a good working relationship with the mutual aid partners around us — Milton Township, Warren Township, Paris Township and Braceville will all be here helping us,” he said.

“When you hear the kids, the cheer at the end of the night, it’s pretty nice. It’s very rewarding,” said Dustin Bond, lead technician with American Fireworks.

The fireworks show starts at 10 p.m. at Newton Falls City Park.