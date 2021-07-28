Newton Falls police seize drugs, drug paraphernalia from home

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Drugs and drug paraphernalia were taken from a house after Newton Falls police served a search warrant Wednesday afternoon.

Officers served the warrant at approximately 2:15 p.m. at a house in the 400 block of Newton Drive.

According to a press release, officers obtained the warrant on reliable information of drug sales having had taken place from the residence.

Officers were assisted by K9 Kate. Suspected illegal narcotics and an array of drug paraphernalia were taken as evidence, pending lab results and the subsequent filing of criminal charges.

Both occupants of the residence were present when police arrived.

Police said the operation took place without incident.