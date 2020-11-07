Newton Falls Police collect food for community members in need, food banks

The department held their Fill A Cruiser Food Drive in the parking lots of Shop 'n Save and IGA in Newton Falls Saturday

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Police of Newton Falls came together Saturday morning to give back to their community.

On Saturday, the department held their Fill A Cruiser Food Drive in the parking lots of Shop ‘n Save and IGA in Newton Falls.

They were collecting cans and non perishable foods for families in need and the food banks in town.

They do it every year, roughly filling a couple U-Hauls.

“Our officers come out here, we deal the people that don’t have a lot, and they love coming out here doing this giving back to the community and helping those who need it. It’s a sense of pride in our community,” said Detective Andy Harvey of the Newton Falls Police.

The food drive lasted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

To get involved, you can donate to the St. Mary & St. Joseph’s Church in Newton Falls or the Second Harvest Food Bank.