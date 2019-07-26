Newton Falls plastic-making company’s new tech could bring in more Valley jobs

Venture Plastics' new robotic arm will change the way the company's production line runs

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Expansion at a Newton Falls plastics company could mean some new jobs for the area.

It won’t be online for another week, but Venture Plastics’ new robotic arm will change the way the company’s production line runs.

“We are looking at using six-axis robots to come in and pick the inserts up and put them in the mold,” said Leandra Logston, an industrial technician.

Logston graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a degree in electrical engineering. She machined the brackets and made the plate for the robotic connectors. It is her job to program the arm to do a job-specific task.

“The robot arm we got is a six-axis robot, so it will go in and pick the parts out of the mold to keep the operators out of the molding machine,” she said.

Keeping the operators safe is the main priority. The $40,000 robotic arm will be plucking plastics from the scorching hot molds, where the temperatures could go as high as 600 degrees.

“We are going to make solar panel foots, we are going to make battery cases. We are looking to load inserts into the mold, have the mold around it and go back in and pick out the parts,” Logston said.

Venture Plastics wants to incorporate the lead terminals into the mold. This will create more consistent moldings and keep the workers from handling lead and away from the excessive heat from the mold.

Venture Plastics does not have one specialty product — production varies, so no more than roughly 25% of the entire operation is locked into one industry.

The company also just landed another automotive part account, so if you buy a Ford 150, you may have a piece from Venture Plastics on it shortly.