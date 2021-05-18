Newton Falls officials ask Ohio Supreme Court to prevent councilwoman recall election

Several officials in Newton Falls are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to prevent the Trumbull County Board of Elections from authorizing a special recall election

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Several officials in Newton Falls are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to prevent the Trumbull County Board of Elections from authorizing the June 1 special recall election for councilwoman Sandra Breymaier.

The complaint filed by outside counsel on behalf of Law Director Joseph Fritz, Village Clerk Kathleen King and Breymaier claimed that date has not been set in compliance with village charter.

Last week, council voted 2-1 with one abstention to schedule the special election for June 1.

The Board of Elections also voted to move forward with that date Friday.

The complaint wants the Supreme Court to order the board to remove what they call an “unauthorized recall petition” from the June 1 ballot.

“The substance of importance to the city is that we have to have clarification on how many votes are necessary in order to make sure that we are properly passing that ordinance and any ordinances in the future,” said Attorney Joseph Fritz.

“It’s very frustrating and disappointing that he continues to do these things ’cause the first thing is all this is is to schedule a date,” said Mayor Kenneth Kline.

Trumbull County Board of Elections Director Stephanie Penrose says the board will contunue proceeding with the special recall election as planned unless directed to do otherwise.