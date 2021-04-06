Newton Falls manufacturer with open positions holding job fair

The Bar Processing Corporation has full-time openings for second and third shift

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A company in Newton Falls looking for workers is having a job fair Wednesday.

Pay starts at $14.25 an hour with perfect attendance and production incentive bonuses.

You can apply Wednesday at Holiday Inn Express on Route 5 in Newton Falls from 1 to 4 p.m. Bring two forms of ID.

Applicants must pass a background check and drug test.

According to its website, Bar Processing Corporation is not a steel distributor, but processes customer-owned bar stock to precise specifications. The company can nondestructively test surface quality, provide carbon restoration, and meet close length and dimensional specifications.