WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls man was sentenced following allegations that he assaulted a woman outside of a local bar.

Matthew Scott, 26, pleaded guilty in May to felonious assault and abduction. He was sentenced last week to 4 to 6 years in prison.

Police say Scott assaulted a woman in 2019 underneath the deck of Face’s Lounge in Newton Falls.

He was originally indicted on rape charges. After three years of court proceedings, a trial was set for May 2022, but Scott pleaded guilty on May 4 to amended charges of felonious assault and abduction.