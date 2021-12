WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Newton Falls was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in connection to the shooting death of Salena Lange Jones.

Police were called about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 to the 1700 block of Front St. SW on reports of gunfire and that someone was shot.

Stevenson was arrested following a lengthy investigation and “cooperation from the community,” police said. He is facing charges of murder and felonious assault with a firearm specification.