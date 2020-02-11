Newton Falls man facing murder charge

The victim is Marlon D. Smith, according to court records

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Newton Falls man is facing a murder charge after a 27-year-old man was found dead in his Warren home.

Walter Toles, 54, is charged with the murder of Marlon Smith.

Police were initially called to Smith’s home on Oriole Place SW around 1:45 p.m. Monday after Smith’s mother found him dead. She hadn’t heard from him since the night before.

Detectives say the suspect and the victim knew each other, but they’re still investigating to determine the extent of their relationship.

Detectives say evidence at the crime scene led them to Toles’ home in Newton Falls, and after speaking with him and finding additional evidence there, they felt comfortable enough to make an arrest within about eight hours of beginning the investigation.

“Can’t go into a lot of detail about that right now, but there were several items that had been at the first residence that were found at the second residence to kind of tie everything together,” said Detective Tom Wire.

Police are crediting a quick arrest to cooperation from witnesses.

“Really just people being willing to talk to us and come forward and give us the information they had was a huge help,” Wire said.

Toles remains in jail on a $500,000 bond.