Newton Falls man charged with rape waives right to preliminary hearing

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Newton Falls man charged with rape was back in court on Thursday.

Appearing in Newton Falls Municipal Court, 23-year-old Matthew Scott waived his right to a preliminary hearing.

Scott is charged with rape, stemming from a sexual assault investigation that began back in May, when police said a woman was raped underneath the deck of Faces Lounge downtown.

“They had allegedly met up inside the bar and from there it took a turn,” said Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler.

Fixler said a lot of work went into the investigation. Evidence, statements from witnesses, surveillance video, DNA from the scene and a rape kit done at the hospital were crucial for the case.

“That actually, according to information from the BCI lab, put him with her,” Fixler said.

Scott was arrested on Friday, Aug. 5, more than two months after the alleged crime.

“In this case here we waited until we had everything in order and all the evidence together and everything from the BCI lab, and that’s when we obtained the arrest warrant,” Fixler said.

His case will now be bound over to the Trumbull County Grand Jury.

Now, Scott remains in the Trumbull County Jail on $50,000 bond.