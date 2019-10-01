Newton Falls man arrested after woman’s pants pulled down at Kent State

The student was walking on the west side of the fitness track when the man came up to her

KENT, Ohio (WYTV) – Kent State University said a Newton Falls man has been arrested and charged with pulling a woman’s pants down as she was walking near the health center on campus.

Christopher Eugene Clark, 21, is facing charges of gross sexual imposition, assault and obstructing official business.

It happened at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the college’s safety notification.

The victim, a student, was walking on the west side of the fitness track near DeWeese Health Center when a man came up to her and pulled her pants down. She fell as a result and got some cuts.

Clark ran in the direction of Loop Road and E. Summit Street. He was arrested later the same day.

Those who were in the area at the time or who have information on the attack are asked to call Kent State University Police at 330-672-3070.