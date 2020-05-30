Newton Falls Library gives update on renovations

They were hoping to be done two and a half months earlier

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newton Falls Public Library provided an update on renovations Saturday.

They were hoping to be done two and a half months earlier, but the pandemic caused many issues and put it behind.

The library isn’t sure when they will be able to open their doors to the public given what’s going on but are hoping to offer curbside service starting July 6 or 13.

The staff has also been working to create summer reading programs for people of all ages.

They also said you will not receive any overdue fees beginning with items due on March 16.

Any questions can be directed to director@newtonfalls.org.