Newton Falls issues proclamation, declares general amnesty to historical leaders

The Christopher Columbus statue is shown at Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A proclamation was issued in Newton Falls by City Manager David Lynch on Saturday.

The proclamation declares that Newton Falls is a Statuary Sanctuary City.

It also declares a general amnesty for George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, Patrick Henry, Francis Scott Key, Theodore Roosevelt and Christopher Columbus as represented by the statues of these leaders.

The proclamation volunteers to accept these statues have been removed throughout the U.S. and place them in a location of honor in the community.

