Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: DeWine gives plan for school reopenings

Newton Falls issues proclamation, declares general amnesty to historical leaders

Local News

The proclamation also declares that Newton Falls is a Statuary Sanctuary City

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Christopher Columbus statue is shown at Manhattan’s Columbus Circle, Sunday Aug. 27, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A proclamation was issued in Newton Falls by City Manager David Lynch on Saturday.

The proclamation declares that Newton Falls is a Statuary Sanctuary City.

It also declares a general amnesty for George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Ulysses S. Grant, Patrick Henry, Francis Scott Key, Theodore Roosevelt and Christopher Columbus as represented by the statues of these leaders.

The proclamation volunteers to accept these statues have been removed throughout the U.S. and place them in a location of honor in the community.

You can read the full proclamation here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com