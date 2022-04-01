NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a new chief in town leading the Newton Falls Joint Fire District.

Friday was Chief James Williamson’s first day on the job. He was sworn-in Thursday night.

He comes to the fire district with 23 years of experience, starting as a volunteer in McDonald and McKinley Heights. He also worked in Vienna, Howland, and most recently, as a captain in Brookfield.

Williamson said when the chief’s position in Newton Falls opened up, he just felt like it was the right fit.

“I think the sky’s the limit when it comes to this department, and hopefully within the next couple of years, we’ll get it up to where it needs to be,” he said.

Williamson said he is glad to be at the department and leading a good group of dedicated volunteers and paid staff.