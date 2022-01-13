Newton Falls employee given position back after unjust firing claim

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls employee who claimed he was unjustly fired last month has been restored to his position.



The Newton Falls Civil Service Commission voted Thursday night to restore Matt Evans to his job at the electric department with back pay and benefits.

In December, Evans told First News Anchor Stan Boney he was unfairly fired after he questioned the ethics of the interim city manager’s involvement in a proposal to change their health insurance.

Civil Service Commission Chair Ed McCoy said he should have been reprimanded, not terminated.