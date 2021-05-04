Newton Falls councilperson resigning after dispute with mayor

A meeting will be held May 7 to find a replacement for Tarry Alberini

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls City Council member is resigning after weeks of conflict between some members of council and the mayor.

Tarry Alberini announced plans to resign after an unsuccessful attempt to remove the mayor from office.

Alberini and council member Sandra Breymaier had filed a “gross misconduct” charge against Mayor Kenneth Kline after a heated meeting on April 19. They later withdrew their motion to remove the mayor after hundreds of Newton Falls residents signed a petition in support of keeping Kline in his position.

The charge had stemmed from a dispute over a vote during the meeting to hold a recall election involving Councilperson Breymaier.

A complaint was filed earlier in March regarding Breymaier, saying her actions during a meeting were unprofessional. The complaint was rejected by a vote of 3-2 and Breymaier was not disciplined.

Residents of the city then submitted a petition for Breymaier’s recall.

The law director was acting as clerk of council when he was removed from the council meeting. Three council members, including Breymaier and the city manager, walked out.

Kline previously said that those members disrupted the meeting.

It was after their departure that two remaining council members voted to hold the recall on May 25.

Since Alberini announced plans to resign, a special meeting was set for 7 p.m. May 7 for the purpose of finding his replacement.

Two candidates will be interviewed for that at-large position.

The recall election for the fourth ward councilperson may also be discussed, according to the meeting notice.