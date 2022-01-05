LIVE NOW /
Watch 33 News at 11

Newton Falls council votes to fire police chief

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKBN

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Newton Falls City Council held a hearing Wednesday night to decide if Police Chief Gene Fixler will be brought back.

Council filed several charges against the chief including misfeasance, neglect of duty for budgetary duties and failing to follow procedures for taking complaints.

Fixler has been off duty since the charges were filed last October.

After a three-and-a-half-hour hearing, council went into executive session for an hour. When they came back, they voted 3 to 2 to fire Fixler.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mel Robbins Main Area Middle

Trending on WYTV.com