Newton Falls council members withdraw motion to remove mayor from office

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Newton Falls City Council members have withdrawn their motion to remove the mayor from office.

A letter from Law Director Joseph Fritz was sent to Mayor Kenneth Kline on Saturday that council members Tarry Alberini and Sandra Breymaier requested to withdraw the “gross misconduct” charge that had been leveled against him. As such, a hearing scheduled on May 12 is no longer happening.

Since the charges were leveled, hundreds of people in Newton Falls have signed a petition in support of keeping Kline in his current position.

The charge had stemmed from a dispute over a vote during the meeting to hold a recall election involving Councilperson Breymaier.

A complaint was filed earlier in March regarding Breymaier, saying her actions during a meeting were unprofessional. The complaint was rejected by a vote of 3-2 and Breymaier was not disciplined.

Residents of the city then submitted a petition for Breymaier’s recall.

Fritz was acting as clerk of council when he was removed from the council meeting. Three council members, including Breymaier and the city manager, walked out.

Kline previously said that those members disrupted the meeting.

It was after their departure that two remaining council members voted to hold the recall on May 25.