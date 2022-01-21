Newton Falls council member found guilty of OVI

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A Newton Falls council member was found guilty of OVI.

Third Ward Councilwoman Tesa Spletzer entered a no-contest plea Thursday to the charges and was found guilty.

She was fined $1,000, given a one-year license suspension and will have to complete a three-day driver’s intervention program in lieu of jail time.

The charges were filed against Spletzer during a September 2021 traffic stop.

Spletzer has been embroiled in controversy since her election. She won the council seat during the 2020 election. The vote was challenged by Lyle Waddell and a lawsuit was filed but a judge determined the election was valid.

In May 2021, Spletzer was accused of making false alarms by then Councilwoman Sandra Breymaier when she called 911 from the municipal center. A charge of making false alarms was filed, but the case was dismissed.

In 2015, Spletzer pleaded no contest and was found guilty of resisting arrest. A charge of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass were dismissed in the case.

