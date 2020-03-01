Newton Falls community supports local family and raise awareness to addiction

Breanna Ginter was 25 years old when she lost her battle with addiction in 2017

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Newton Falls came out to support a local family and a local cause Sunday morning.

Three years ago, the Ginter family lost a daughter, sister and mother. Breanna Ginter was 25 years old when she lost her battle with addiction in 2017.

On Sunday, her family is making sure that her legacy of caring for others lives on.

“She was a good person. She had a big heart and this is something she would do for somebody else, so this is our way of honoring her but also carrying on. I mean, she was a nurse. She loved to take care of people and do good for people,” said Breanna’s mother Rachelle Ginter.

The family organized Breezy’s Brunch as a way to honor Breanna and her kind heart.

It was also a way to bring awareness to the issue of addiction and overdose deaths in the area.

Many in the Newton Falls community came out to the brunch, and the Ginter family was overwhelmed by their support.

“It’s important that we let everyone know that we want her to be remembered for how kind she was–paying it forward. Yeah, just paying it forward. That’s really all we’re here for,” said Breanna’s sister Callie Ginter.

In addition to the brunch, there were donated gift baskets that were raffled off.

The brunch and raffle raised $6,600 to support Hannah’s House in Vienna, which is a shelter for women escaping domestic violence.

“We had a guy stop us and just tell us how much he relates to us. He didn’t know her. He doesn’t know us, but he wanted to show his support and just spread some kindness and give some positivity and let us know we are doing something right,” said Callie.

To continue that positivity, those who came out on Sunday were encouraged to share and write their favorite memories of Breanna. That way, Breanna’s son Jackson can always know how his mom touched the lives of those who loved her.