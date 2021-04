They said they will be dealing with the issue April 19, their next regularly scheduled meeting

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Newton Falls City Council has canceled a special meeting scheduled for Friday concerning the recall of a council member.

The meeting was to be held in person Friday evening inside Newton Falls City Hall. It was supposed to set a date for an election to recall councilperson Sandra Breymaier.

They said they will be dealing with the issue April 19, their next regularly scheduled meeting.