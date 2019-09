The work was part of a $1.3 million project for the city

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Residents in Newton Falls celebrated the reopening of a downtown bridge on Saturday.

The bridge on Route 534 closed in July for repairs, causing frustration for drivers and businesses in the area. Construction is now finished and a crowd gathered for its reopening.

The high school marching band performed during the ceremony.

The work was part of a $1.3 million project for the city.