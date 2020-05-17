Newton Falls cancels 4th of July parade, festivities, fireworks

They say the health and safety of everyone is the committee's top priority

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Newton Falls 4th of July Committee announced Sunday that they have made the unanimous decision to cancel the parade, 4th Festivities and Fireworks this year due to the COVID-19 virus.

The Bike Show scheduled for June 27, 2020, has also been canceled but may be rescheduled for a later date this summer. This depends on social distancing guidelines from Governor DeWine and the Trumbull County Health Board.

Questions regarding the Bike Show should be directed to Zip City Riderz.

The Committee says that these were not easy decisions to make, but because of the current health situation, they don’t see how it would be possible to maintain social distancing to keep everyone safe.

They are looking forward to having the Annual Chili Cook Off in October and they look forward to seeing everyone at that event.