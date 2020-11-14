Newton Falls business celebrates 25th anniversary

The owner, Synthia Suzelis, says the idea to open the shop came to her after her third son was born with some serious health issues

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – A shop dedicated to offering healthy options celebrated its 25th year anniversary Saturday.

HealthyTreasures is located in Newton Falls.

The owner, Synthia Suzelis, says the idea to open the shop came to her after her third son was born with some serious health issues.

Doctors feared he wouldn’t live past three years old, but Suzelis and her husband turned to natural and healthy options that helped her son live and thrive.

“That led us to really want to offer some simple options for people so that they could maybe do something on their own beyond the medical,” Suzelis said.

She says her son is now 40 years old with a family of his own.