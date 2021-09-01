Newton Falls begins mask mandate after COVID-19 cases rise in district

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Students attending school in Newton Falls will have to start wearing a mask starting Thursday.

On Wednesday, the district instituted the mask mandate following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district.

Currently, according to the Newton Falls Schools’ website, there are four active COVID cases. Three are students and one is a staff member.

The district also has 40 students and staff in quarantine, and each student in quarantine will have to miss 10 days of in-person learning.

