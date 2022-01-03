Newton Fall police ask for help identifying man

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators with the Newton Falls Police Department are looking for help identifying a man they say is involved in an incident.

Police say on Jan. 1, a man entered at least 10 vehicles in the area of Warren Road and Washington Avenue and stole a truck. The truck has been recovered.

Surveillance video has been released showing the man, and while the video is not clear, many times a person is recognizable by other features other than facial such as how they walk, clothing, etc.

Anyone with information is asked to call 330-872-5757 and use option 1.

