Newport Library to sell surplus items, books

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Public Library of Youngstown & Mahoning County (PLYMC) will hold a sale of surplus items next week. They will also hold a book sale benefitting the Summer Discovery Program, held by the Friends of PLYMC.

The sales will be held at the Newport Library at 3730 Market St. in Youngstown, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, May 17-19, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The sales will be set up at the rear of the Newport Library.

Customers must park in front of the library in public parking spaces and walk the sidewalk leading to the rear of the building.

Surplus items include office chairs, metal cabinets with drawers, metal and wood desks, wood shelving, 2’ x 4’ drop-in lights, computer tables, wood and laminate tables, 150 boxes of books and more.

They will be accepting cash sales only, and there will be no early sales or previews.

Customers should come prepared to take their items with them. There are no deliveries, and items must be removed during the days of the sale.

There will be onsite help to assist customers in loading their purchases into their vehicles.

The library will observe safety conditions: social distancing will be observed. Customers must wear masks or coverings over their face and nose, and a limited number of people will be allowed in a room at the same time. The amount of time customers can stay in a room may be limited.