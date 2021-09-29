Newly renovated learning facility redefines the classroom at Penn State Shenango

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Students at the Penn State Shenango campus now have a whole new learning experience. The Forker Laboratory was recently renovated.

The Forker Laboratory on the Penn State Shenago Campus in Sharon got an upgrade.

The renovation cost $8.5 million and took about a year to complete. These upgrades went to support students interested in STEM-related majors and beyond.

“Most of our students are local, so they want to get a job and go back into the local economy and get a job locally. So really focusing on making the state of the art labs that support nursing and physical therapy and occupational therapy,” said Chuck Greggs, director of enrollment management.

They focused a lot on the classroom spaces.

Greggs says the way they teach and the way students learn have changed a lot over the years.

The upgrades include bright LED lighting and not your typical classroom setting

All these renovations have made for more interactive classroom scenarios. The students can get more hands-on experience, no pun intended.

Students say it’s a neat experience to see how Forker was before to what it is now. They say the new technology and spacious classrooms have blown their minds.

“One of the big things is it just makes it so much easier for us to learn. We have updated spaces now and we have so much more space to work now. So much easier to incorporate that, these wonderful teaching modules into the new facility that we have,” said Matthew Entwistle, a second year occupational therapy assistant.

He says this just brings them up to the next level, and hopefully it will bring more students into the school.