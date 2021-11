LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – After being shut down for a couple of months for renovations, a newly named restaurant will reopen on Tuesday.

The restaurant is now called “The Station Grille at Melillo’s.”

The Melillo’s building on East Water Street dates back to 1914 and was recently bought by four people from Lowellville.

It’ll be open for dinner only Tuesday through Thursday but for lunch and dinner Friday through Sunday.