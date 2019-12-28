One official sworn in was Ben Kyle, who will be Hubbard's youngest mayor ever

HUBBARD, Ohio (WYTV) – It was standing room only Friday night as new Hubbard officials were sworn in before their terms begin in the new year.

Taking their oaths of office were council members, elected officials and board of education members.

Ben Kyle was also sworn in — he will become Hubbard’s youngest mayor ever at 37 years old. He said he wants to continue the work of current Mayor John Darko.

“I want to be able to take what he has done and the hard work that he has really been able to accomplish and take it to the next level and work tirelessly as he did for the citizens of Hubbard,” he said.

Kyle began his political career in 2013 as a first ward councilman. He was then elected councilman at large in 2017.

Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeff Adler gave the oaths in Hubbard’s city council chambers.