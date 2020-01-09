Newly-elected East Liverpool mayor walks through streets with plans for future in mind

Bricker hopes one of the first projects to get funding will be an indoor sports facility in downtown East Liverpool

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – The write-in candidate who won the election for mayor of East Liverpool is now on the job, and he has big plans to set into motion with a big helper.

Greg Bricker has a companion in the office. His dog, Sunny, even wears a tie to work. They are both ready to make a difference in East Liverpool.

“We have to start appealing to small businesses and entrepreneurs to get them down here. We really do,” Bricker said.

Bricker sees plenty of promise for the city, but he knows there is still plenty that needs accomplished.

“We have a lot to do here. There’s no doubt about that. Our streets are in disrepair, our housing needs fixed and we need to bring businesses back to the community.”

Those are Bricker’s main goals. The mayor has waived his salary and benefits this year, totalling over $60,000.

Bricker has already started talking to churches and other organizations around the city. He wants to unite the city and is asking the community to pitch in and catch the vision for a better East Liverpool.

“There’s a lot of great people that have fallen on hard times that can’t paint their own house or cut their own grass, so I really hope that this revolves into something like that,” Bricker said.

He is also meeting people on the street and talking to them about the future. Before politics, Bricker was part of a successful family-run business and knows that others can work in East Liverpool too.

“The perception of how our community is viewed is not our reality. There’s still great people and still a great community to live in,” Bricker said.

Bricker hopes one of the first projects to get funding will be an indoor sports facility in downtown East Liverpool.