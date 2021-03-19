Newest hire marks largest Liberty Twp. police force has been in over decade

Thanks to support from trustees, the department was able to bring on an additional hire

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – A new police officer was sworn in to the Liberty Township Police Department. The force is now bigger than it has been in more than a decade.

Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler gave the oath to Patrolman Tyler George on Friday.

“There’s a lot of great things coming to Liberty. It’s an upcoming, young agency and I felt like I want to be a part of it,” George said.

“It’s wonderful for our police department because with the hiring of Tyler George, it brings us up to 19 officers — a number we haven’t been to in about 15 years,” said Liberty Twp. Police Chief Toby Meloro.

Meloro says the department has gotten busier over the years. So, thanks to support from trustees, they were able to bring on an additional hire, which will increase safety both for the officers and the community.

“It really makes a big difference having, you know, three or four officers out instead of just two. It makes a huge difference on response time and what we physically can do and criminal patrol,” Chief Meloro said.

“Safety is very important, that’s what our people expect and that’s what we’re doing,” said Liberty Twp. Trustee Arnold Clebone.

Clebone says since he took office three years ago, they’ve increased the department by four. There’s even the potential to add more.

“That’s always a possibility depending on funding. I don’t think… we don’t know if we necessarily need another officer but we certainly would consider it as time goes on as we see what the needs are,” Clebone said.