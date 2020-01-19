Newest community donation box is built in East Liverpool

The 6th Street Blessing Box is on 6th Street, right across from the police department and city hall building

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Community donation boxes have recently popped up in several places across the Valley. The most recent addition is the 6th Street Blessing Box in East Liverpool.

The idea is generally the same with every box: take what you need, leave what you can.

The box is organized by the community.

In East Liverpool, longtime resident Holly Russell thought this could be an easy way for the community to get involved in giving back.

“We have a lot of good people in the city of East Liverpool. People want to help, they just don’t know where to help,” said Russell.

On 6th Street, right across from the police department and city hall building, is the 6th Street Blessing Box.

Russell found the blessing box idea on Facebook and decided her community needed one.

“I created a Facebook page. I put it out there. The community has been wonderful,” Russell said.

Lisa Smith is a pastor at Grace City Church in East Liverpool. She fills the box three or four times a week with donations collected at her church.

She says she wanted to do a food pantry at her church but can’t afford it. Plus, an indoor food pantry would not be as accessible as the Blessing Box.

“This is awesome because whatever time of the day, whatever the day of the week, no one needs to check in, no one needs ID. There’s people that don’t have ID, that don’t have whatever the the proper identification,” said Smith.

To get the box built, it took some help from Brian McLaughlin, the director of the Columbiana County Drug Task Force who also does woodworking as a hobby.

“I said, sure, I’ll build one if someone is willing to stock it. It’s a great idea, and here we are,” said McLaughlin.

This box got the attention of Wellsville and Columbiana, who will have their own pretty soon.

“I just hope it’s helping people in need, and it’s helping the people who are able to give, to give,” McLaughlin said.

Inside the East Liverpool Police Department is what they call an overflow box where you can donate anything that won’t fit in the box.