New Zoup! Eatery in Boardman hiring for various positions

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new fast-casual restaurant chain in Boardman is hiring before its opening day.

Zoup! Eatery, located in the Creekside Plaza along Route 224 just east of Tippecanoe Road, is getting ready to open in June.

It’s looking to hire for a variety of positions. The company offers competitive hourly compensation plus tips, flexible scheduling, no early mornings or late nights, a fun and exciting culture, and opportunities for personal and professional growth.

You can apply online, or attend a job fair with in-person interviews at the restaurant. There will be job fairs on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m.

Zoup! Eatery is known for its soups and broths.