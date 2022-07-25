YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – 50 inmates at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center in Youngstown recently enrolled in a new workforce development initiative at Youngstown State University.

According to a press release, the program runs through YSU’s division of Workforce Education and Innovation. The inmates will train to earn certification credentials in manufacturing concepts that will lead to high-demand manufacturing jobs.

“With this partnership, incarcerated individuals will be given the opportunity for reentry with in-demand credentials that truly make them marketable in the workforce,” said Lindsey Ekstrand, director of Workforce Education Programs at YSU.

Inmates started the credential program in July. Upon completion, they will recieve a Tooling U-SME Certified Manufacturing Associate’s.

The program, supported by the GM community investment, plans to expand in the future.