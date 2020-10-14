New YSU offer: Tressel says, ‘hope to resolve this contract today’

University administrators announced they have offered to increase base salaries by 4%

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University President Jim Tressel said he hopes to resolve contract issues with the faculty union with a new wage proposal.

The new proposal includes no pay raise in the first year and base pay raises of 2% in both the second and third years. The university’s last proposal called for base raises of 0-1-2%.

“This offer is more than fair given the university’s difficult financial challenges, not to speak of the many unknowns moving forward with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Anita Hackstedde, chair of the YSU Board of Trustees. “We are hopeful that the faculty will accept this offer, call off the strike and return to the classroom in support of our students.”

Tressel added, “The terms of this offer, we believe, are such that we hope to resolve this contract today.”

The university also emphasized there have been no layoffs or pay cuts for YSU faculty, in contrast to other universities in Ohio and across the nation.

Negotiations are set to resume Wednesday at 9 p.m. 33 WYTV will monitor those talks and bring you the latest updates.