YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new bar, cafe and music venue in downtown Youngstown will officially open for business on Friday.

Octave Live Music Cafe and Event Center will open in the Phelps Street Plaza.

The owners of Octave are musicians and hope the change brings entertainment back to downtown.

The establishment had a soft opening in August. The grand opening celebration Friday will start at 4 p.m.

