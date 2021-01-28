New Youngstown police chief makes plans for body camera usage, more community engagement

Chief Carl Davis also wants to increase diversity training and educate against racial profiling

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown’s police chief is still getting his feet wet in his new position, but the city’s safety committee already wants to know his plans.

Chief Carl Davis discussed his vision for the police department during a Zoom meeting with Youngstown City Council Thursday night.

Davis said he wants to start using body cameras, along with working on community engagement and gaining the public’s trust with his officers.

One change is moving Detective Sergeant Jose Morales to the internal division.

“He’ll be handling the rolling out of the body cameras,” Davis said.

Chief Davis also wants to work with Youngstown CIRV, a community-based program to help prevent violence in the city that focuses on people between 19 and 22 years old.

“A lot of our homicides have taken place, the victims and the persons committing these crimes are in that demographic,” Davis said.

After the chief laid out his plans, councilman Jimmy Hughes questioned where he got these ideas.

“You don’t lay out any indications that you solicited information from the public or from council or from anyone to answer to these things that you’re doing,” Hughes said.

They did get an idea from a member of the community to set up a midnight basketball league. It’s still in the early stages of planning but it would get the officers involved. But with curfews still in effect, they may have to look at changing times.

“If we end up not playing during the night and we end up playing during the day, we’ll still play. That way we won’t be breaking any laws in the process,” said Officer Malik Mostella.

Chief Davis also wants to increase diversity training, educate against racial profiling and get his officers into the community more.

“During their down time, make a couple of contacts, extra contacts, a day,” Davis said.

“But I also want the police not to just go into the neighborhoods when there is crime. I want them to be in the neighborhood when there’s not crime,” said Youngstown Mayor Tito Brown.

Chief Davis also hopes to add a few more officers to his staff.