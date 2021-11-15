New York man arrested, accused of drug charges in Mercer County

WOLF CREEK TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – A man is in the Mercer County jail after a drug bust last week at a traffic stop.

Troopers said they pulled over 35-year-old Andrew Bae of Elmhurst, New York on Monday, Nov. 8 after a traffic violation on I-80 Eastbound just after 1:30 p.m.

Troopers with the “Shield” Narcotics Unit said they found 90 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.

Bae is in the Mercer County Jail on $100,000 bond.

Investigators said they found 90 individual bags of marijuana in the trunk and floorboard of his car. Court records show Bae had also been arrested in September in Monroe County, Pennsylvania on similar charges.

He is due back in court later this week.

