New Year’s losses for Valley businesses will spread into 2021

There will be no toasting at midnight at your favorite downtown restaurant or bar

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you were thinking about heading to your favorite bar for New Year’s Eve, don’t plan on being out too late. Ohio’s curfew has establishments closing early.

“The curfew has been extended until the end of January, so that is still there, 10 o’clock,” said Youngstown City Health Commissioner Erin Bishop.

That means no toasting inside your favorite Federal Street spot when the ball drops at midnight.

“We are lucky here in the city of Youngstown that our establishments have truly been following orders that have been brought down through the Ohio Department of Health,” Bishop said.

The biggest impact, however, is financial. Jeffrey Kurz, co-owner of Imbibe Martini Bar and Rye’s Whiskey Bar, said this is the time when bars make the money they need for the entire year.

“These are the times bars make the money they need to pay their liquor license renewals, insurances for the year, make sure they have proper money set aside for taxation issues they need,” Kurz said.

This year has been even more difficult after the success that restaurants and bars in downtown Youngstown saw throughout 2019.

“The businesses that invest down here are doing so because they believe in this community, and they believe investing in downtown Youngstown is an investment in the entire Mahoning Valley,” Kurz said.

The situation is far from ideal, but But Kurz says they’re sticking to all the health orders.

“We can still be together, and we can still be downtown, and we can still enjoy ourselves down here in a safe environment,” he said.

Celebrating the New Year however they can, until 10 p.m.