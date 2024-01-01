VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The was a flurry of activity on the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County’s (AWL) Facebook page after news was announced of a new nonrefundable adoption application fee beginning with the new year.

The fee, according to the AWL is “to ensure the animal applications are submitted by those who are truly interested in adopting, reducing queues and wait times.”

The agency also said that the fee will be deducted from the application fee. After 30 days a new application and fee must be submitted.

On AWL’s Facebook post announcing the change, public reaction was mixed. Some think the fee is a good idea; others feel that it could cut down on pet adoptions.

Replying to various comments on the post, AWL wrote, “Just for clarification, this fee is not something additional. The $5 is deducted from the adoption fee for whichever animal you choose. Adoption applications require staff time to process and approve, so we just want to be sure that adopters are serious about taking an animal home before the time is spent working on getting the application processed.”

One person suggested that the AWL should be “more clear” on whether the fee covers the opportunity to meet with more than one animal.

AWL replied, “With the submission of the application and the $5 fee, you can meet as many animals as you desire. We do limit that to 3 per business day to avoid cross contamination of any potential illness. But the application is active for 30 days, and only after 30 days would you have to again pay the fee and resubmit a new application.”

And, yet another Facebook user said that she would “pay $100 if that is what’s required,” suggesting that the long wait time “steers people away to other shelters when they’re interested.”

Meantime, early last summer the AWL was overwhelmed after dozens of animals were seized from a home in Niles.

For more information about pet adoptions visit the AWL’s website or call 1 330 539-5300.