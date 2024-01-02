COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) — On Tuesday, the city of Columbiana held its first council meeting of the year, ringing in some new developments for 2024 and beyond.

It started at 7 p.m. and lasted about 42 minutes. The meeting began with the swearing-in of two new council members, Richard “Skip” Liston and Dan Dattilio.

Ty Graham was also on the agenda to be sworn in but he was sick, so he joined via video conference. Mayor Rick Noel said he would be sworn in at a later date.

Richard Liston was also elected president of Council.

Afterward, patrolman Kaitlyn Dewell was sworn in, bringing the total amount of patrolman in the police department to 13, according to the city’s website.

Next, a proclamation was given to former councilman Richard McBane, who served on council from 2019-2023. As he was handing him the proclamation, Mayor Noel said it was in appreciation for his service to the city and its citizens and wished him well.

McBane said he enjoyed being on council and the planning commissioner before that.

“I really think we have terrific membership on council right now,” McBane said. “It’s very very nice to see it moving forward and I’ll probably still be involved in some ways.”

City manager Lance Willard then gave a report and talked about an issue involving a “non-comforming sign” put up on Main Street, but didn’t say specifically which sign.

“That issue is being handled,” Willard said. “We’re very appreciative that people actually care about their community and we’re concerned too, and we’ve spent some hours on that and we will continue to do that until we see that it’s taken care of.”

The meeting ended with Noel suggesting someone on council attend school board meetings. Most of council thought it was a good suggestion, and Dattilio suggested it be someone who doesn’t have a previous relationship on either side.

“Someone without that previous relationship might have a more open mind,” Dattilio said.

Noel asked John Yenges if he would be interested in attending the school board meetings, to which Yenges said yes. Ty Graham also said he would be interested.